Raymond Terrace push Warriors and Plovers in Twenty20 double header

The Raymond Terrace Lions pushed top side Kurri Weston Mulbring and third-placed Western Suburbs, but were unable to cash in on their much improved form in Saturday's Twenty20 double header at Jack Collins Oval.
The Lions were defeated by seven-wickets by KWM, who have not dropped a game since an opening round loss to Northern Suburbs.
The Warriors restricted the Lions to 7/126 and made 3/127 off 18 overs in reply.
Luke Thomas was run out for 30 off 27 balls and Eathen Smith was 33 not out off 22 balls for the Lions. Jacob Simmons took 2-13 off his four overs for KWM.
Steven Abel top scored with 56 off 37 balls and Lachie Vasella made 41 for the Warriors. Daniel Upward took 2-15 for Terrace.
In the second game Wests made 8/139 with Jeewan De Silva top scoring with 36 and Shannon Threlfo 26 off 21 balls. Jaxon Brooks (2-21 off 4), Daniel Upward (2-26 off 3) and Joshua Wells (2-15 off 2) all picked up two wickets.
Terrace were held to 6/126 in reply, with Upward top scoring with 34, Brooks 30 and Mitch Morgan 26 not out.
The Lions maintained their unbeaten run in Second Grade, extending their record to 11 wins.
The Terrace defeated Kurri Weston Mulbring by seven wickets after restricting them to 7/90 and making 3/94 off 17.1 overs in reply.
Liam Osborn top scored with 38 not out and took 2-7 off his four overs.
In their second game the Lions made 5/135 and kept Western Suburbs to 6/107.
Luke Wells top scored with 38, Ben Osborn 27 and Josh Benhard 23, while Harley Tynan picked up 3/32.
Port Stephens had a six-wicket win against Journeymen dismissing them for 64 and taking just 14.1 overs to make 4/65 in reply. Shawn Davies took 5/23 for Port.
in Division 2, Redhead 8/172 defeated Port Stephens 6/177. Luke Cooper made 48 and Jake Ross 46 not out for Port.
Nelson Bay had mixed results on Saturday with a win and two losses,
Playing at Tomaree No2 ground, The division 5 team flew the flag for the Makos with a 57-run win against Mary Ellen Mudrats.
Tom McCoy gave the Bay a great start with a solid 32 runs and Stephen Allen plundered 49 runs from 48 ball with 3 fours and 2 sixes in an impressive performance to post a score of 7-103.
The Mudrats struggled against the tight bowling of the Makos. Challen Banks was on target with a fine 4-22, Joseph Conner took 3-5 and Toby Butler 2-0.
The Bay (10/163) was beaten by 45 runs in their top of the table Division 2 clash against Maryland Fletcher (7/208). The Makos' Matthew Palmer was 62 not out.
