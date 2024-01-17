Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
What's on

Little Tin Shed Medowie opens sunflower field to the public on Saturday

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head along to the Little Tin Shed Medowie this Saturday to snap some photos in the sunflower field or to pick your own sunflowers. Picture supplied
Head along to the Little Tin Shed Medowie this Saturday to snap some photos in the sunflower field or to pick your own sunflowers. Picture supplied

Head along to the Little Tin Shed Medowie this Saturday, January 20 for their last school holidays sunflower picking event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.