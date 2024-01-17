Little Tin Shed Medowie opens sunflower field to the public on Saturday

Head along to the Little Tin Shed Medowie this Saturday, January 20 for their last school holidays sunflower picking event.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The sunflower field can be visited from 9am to 1pm at 54 Lisadell Road, Medowie and there is plenty of parking available on the farm for visitors.
There are no eftpos facilities available onsite, and it is a cash only venue.
It is a $5 entry fee to enter the sunflower paddocks and free entry for children 12-years-old and under.
Each sunflower picked is $3 or six for $15.
It is advised to bring something to cut the sunflowers with, such as strong scissors or secateurs. A bucket to put your sunflowers in is also recommended to avoid them getting thirsty.
Wearing appropriate footwear is also advised and no pets are allowed at the event.
The Little Tin Shed Medowie will have a glass house, swing, peacock hair, tractors and an arbour set up for guests to get creative with their cameras.
Lulu's Gelato will also be there on the day with gelato available for purchase.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.