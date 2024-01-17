Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

New program Veterans Connect offers services for Hunter region veterans

By Newsroom
January 17 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social Futures CEO Tony Davies. Picture supplied
Social Futures CEO Tony Davies. Picture supplied

A new program that connects former Australian Defence Force (ADF) members and their families to crucial services has arrived in the Hunter region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.