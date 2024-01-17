New program Veterans Connect offers services for Hunter region veterans

A new program that connects former Australian Defence Force (ADF) members and their families to crucial services has arrived in the Hunter region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With more than 20,000 former defence personnel living in the Hunter region, the Veterans Connect program will assist by linking veterans to peer groups and clinical services.
There is also currently about 3,000 serving personnel based in the region and approximately 1,000 reservists.
The program which is delivered by not-for-profit organisation Social Futures now has care coordinators available in the area, who will be located in Maitland.
Social Futures CEO Tony Davies said the health, mental health and support needs of veterans are diverse and unique.
"Veterans Connect can put veterans and their families in touch with an array of supports like health and specialist clinical services and link them to a diversity of social support organisations," he said.
"The goal of Veterans Connect is to be a single point of contact, navigating all of the services available to support veterans to overcome any barriers to accessing care."
Mr Davies said the program acknowledges the varied experiences of former ADF personnel, including common challenges faced such as post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
"We want to support people to establish meaningful and happy lives after leaving the ADF," he said.
PHN Chief Executive Officer Richard Nankervis said that due to the complex support that veterans require, there is a high need for service navigation.
"Data shows us that veterans and their families are more vulnerable to mental health disorders resulting in a higher need for assistance with understanding and accessing appropriate health services," he said.
"Our aim is to see a reduction in the rate of mental health disorders and suicide in the Hunter and New England regions."
To get in contact call 1800 719 625 or email veteransconnect@socialfutures.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.