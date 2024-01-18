Marine Rescue NSW records their busiest boating season to date

With favourable weather luring boaters onto waterways, Marine Rescue NSW records their busiest year with 4,786 search and rescue missions across the state in 2023.
The volunteer water rescue organisation safely returned 10,645 people to shore in an 18 per cent increase in rescue missions across the state's coastal and inland waterways.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the dedicated volunteers across the 46 Marine Rescue units answer calls night and day to keep boaters safe on waterways.
"I commend them on everything they have done over the busiest year for Marine Rescue yet," he said.
In the Hunter and Central Coast region, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and the Central Coast recorded the highest demand of search and rescue missions.
Port Stephens recorded 307 missions including 132 emergencies with 656 people safely returned to shore.
More than 80,000 trips were logged with Marine Rescue NSW in 2023, which was an increase of about 16,500 compared to the previous year.
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators also had their hands full, managing 258, 742 radio calls or a call every two minutes.
With the boating season well and truly still in season, Mr Dib said he encourages people to enjoy the coastline and inland waterways safely.
"By logging on and off with Marine Rescue our volunteers will be in a position to respond if things don't go to plan," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott said almost a third of incidents last year were emergency scenarios, including capsized boats, missing people and fires on vessels.
"Response times for these incidents is reduced dramatically if a boater is logged on with Marine Rescue NSW," he said.
Mr Schott reminds boaters that mechanical and fuel issues can quickly become life-threatening emergencies on the water.
"Make sure you have enough fuel and some in reserve," he said.
