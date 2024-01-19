Applications open for Port Stephens International Women's Day scholarships

Port Stephens women can now apply for four $1,000 scholarships as part of council's international women's day scholarship program.
The scholarship program has been supporting women and the valuable contributions they make to the community across a range of fields for the past six years.
Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson said council proudly supports International Women's Day and invites women 16-years and over to apply for a 2024 scholarship and make their dreams a reality.
The 2024 theme for International Women's Day is 'Count her in: Invest in Women,' and Cr Anderson said it is putting a spotlight on greater economic inclusion for women and girls to reach their full potential.
"We're very lucky to live in a place and time where women and girls are given equal opportunity to learn, earn, and lead," he said.
"It's fantastic that council continues to acknowledge some of the amazing women in our community, helping them to achieve their goals through this scholarship program."
In addition to the three scholarships from council, the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay are also contributing a $1,000 scholarship to support International Women's Day in 2024.
"The scholarships are a great way for women in Port Stephens to invest further in their knowledge, skills or experience in a field of their interest to achieve a personal goal, or one that contributes to the wider community," Cr Anderson said.
"If you've got a great idea but need a little financial boost to get it off the ground, I encourage you to apply for one of these scholarships and take the first step towards success."
Nominations close on Friday, February 12.
Scholarship recipients will be announced at the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay's International Women's Day dinner at 5pm on Sunday, March 3 at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
For more information and to apply, visit pscouncil.info/iwd-scholarship.
