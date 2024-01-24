Cheryl Koenig: A mother's worst nightmare turned into a message of hope

Published author and motivational speaker Cheryl Koenig has been named Port Stephens Council's Australia Day ambassador for 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mrs Koenig, alongside her family will travel to Port Stephens on January 26, where she will share her family's inspirational journey of hope.
"It's a story about never giving up and that's something that I'll be speaking about. We're a country that never gives up," she said.
It was the Sunday after Mother's Day in 1997, when Mrs Koenig's worst nightmare became her reality, her 12-year-old son Jonathan was hit by a car in the street where they lived in the southern suburbs of Sydney.
Jonathan was tossed in the air about 20 metres and Mrs Koenig said her beautiful boy died in her arms on the road.
"The ambulance arrived in what felt like hours but it was only ten minutes, it was a nightmare," she said.
At the time of his accident, Jonathan was half way through his first year of high school.
"He was excelling at school and was finding out who he was," Mrs Koenig said.
At the hospital, things looked dire for Jonathan, who was never expected to recover from his injuries.
"They said to turn off life support because if he does survive which is highly unlikely, he'll most likely remain in a persistent vegetative state," Mrs Koenig said.
"My response was I'm happy to have him in anyway I can have him, he's my boy."
It was four months after his accident and Jonathan still wasn't talking, and it was on this one day that everything changed.
"His hand went up and it came down on the piano keys and he played chariots of fire and that was the song he was learning before his accident," Mrs Koenig said.
"I knew he was still in there, I knew it."
For the first ten years after his accident, the Koenig's turned their lounge room and dining room into a gym and worked on Jonathan around the clock.
"We had to teach him how to go to the toilet again, how to read again. It was him starting all over from the beginning," she said.
Today, Jonathan is 39-years-old. He walks, he talks, he works in three mainstream jobs, he's learning to drive, and he plays sport.
"We're very very happy with Jonathan's recovery and we wanted him to reach whatever his potential was going to be," Mrs Koenig said.
Mrs Koenig went on to develop her own holistic form of rehabilitation, as well as write booklets for NSW Health on brain injuries.
"I was desperate to find a similar story about how people survived losing the very essence of their child or someone they loved, but there was nothing," she said.
She also wrote Paper Cranes, which is a book about Jonathan's journey that has helped thousands of people.
"I had kept a diary when Jonathan was in hospital and turned the diary into the first part of the book," she said.
She was also on the board for rural and regional NSW Health for brain injuries and said she wanted to help other carers.
Mrs Koenig was also behind organising fundraisers and gala balls to raise money for brain injury rehab centres and in 2009, she was named the NSW Woman of the Year.
In 2014, Mrs Koenig was awarded the prestigious Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her services to people with disabilities, their families and carers.
"That was a very special moment," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.