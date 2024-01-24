Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Need for speed: Kaylie Newell gears up for Australian rally championships

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
January 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace rally navigator Kaylie Newell with team mate and experienced driver Tony Sullens. Picture supplied
Raymond Terrace rally navigator Kaylie Newell with team mate and experienced driver Tony Sullens. Picture supplied

A Raymond Terrace rally navigator is raring to hit the road for the Australian rally championships, which kick off in April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.