Need for speed: Kaylie Newell gears up for Australian rally championships

A Raymond Terrace rally navigator is raring to hit the road for the Australian rally championships, which kick off in April.
Kaylie Newell, a popular English teacher at Irrawang High School and Glendale Technology High School and mother of two, has been involved with rally racing since she was 18-years-old.
Newell and her dad used to rally together, including a round of the Australian rally championships together.
"We crashed the car in Bathurst and then I jumped in with a few other drivers," she said.
Alongside experienced driver and team mate Tony Sullens, Newell will compete in the Rally of Canberra and said it will be her first time back competing in the Australian rally championships after a few years hiatus.
Newell and Sullens have raced the Australian rally championship together in the past before deciding to pull back and start racing in the NSW championship.
The pair claiming the title of back-to-back winners of the NSW championships in 2020 and 2022.
"Tony is one of the best drivers in the country and I've been racing with him for about eight years now," Newell said.
"We have developed our own rally language and we're a pretty good team."
Newell's team has always been sponsored by MRF Tyres who have been announced as the regulated tire supplier for every competitor in the Australian rally championship.
"This gives us a great opportunity to compete for the next three years," she said.
Newell said there is a very strong rally community in the Hunter region and she is very excited for what's ahead of her this year.
"I'm excited to get back on roads that are outside of NSW and represent NSW on a national scale," she said.
Newell who is a navigator and co-driver said her role involves her doing some homework about the stages of the track in preparation for the race.
"Tony and I drive around the stages and we essentially code each corner and the roads based on the angle of the corner and how fast we should be going," she said.
"We drive over these roads to make sure that our notes are so detailed so that we can go as fast as we possibly can but not crash."
However, Newell said they can't always ensure they're not going to crash.
"Last year we crashed four times," she said.
What keeps Newell going back to rally racing is the feeling of the 'flow state.'
"It's when you're in the car and everything feels really slow and you feel really calm but in fact that's not the case, you are at your peak performance and you're going so fast," she said.
"I don't feel nervous or scared when I'm in the car now, I just feel really calm."
