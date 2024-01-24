Port Stephens runners on track to conquer Wakashio marathon

Two Port Stephens runners are on track for the Wakashio marathon, held in Tateyama, Japan on Sunday, January 28.
Port Stephens sister city, Tateyama, Japan will welcome the two runners for the first marathon in three years.
Wesley Mail from Corlette is competing in the 42 kilometre marathon, while Shoal Bay resident Kevin Atkins will compete in the 10 kilometre leg.
Michele Anson from Nelson Bay was also due to run in the full 42 kilometre marathon, however she had to cancel her trip after testing positive for COVID.
Tateyama is one of three sister cities in Japan that Port Stephens connects with through regular cultural, educational and sporting exchanges.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the marathon exchange was an important part of the council's strong relationship with Tateyama.
"It's not just the run, but the unique cultural experience which is built around the marathon that makes it such a rewarding event," he said.
"We wish Kevin and Wesley all the best as ambassadors for Port Stephens in Tateyama."
The runners will be home hosted for six days commencing on arrival on January 25.
They will also attend a mayoral reception, a Japanese cultural session and a marathon running class by a professional coach.
