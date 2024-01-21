Changed traffic conditions this week due to M1 extension works

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Monday on the New England Highway to carry out work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions at the following locations and times:
Pacific Highway southbound shoulder closure from 8pm to 5pm, Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25.
Pacific Highway northbound shoulder closure from 8pm to 5pm, Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25.
Maitland Road westbound lane closure from 8pm to 5pm, Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
