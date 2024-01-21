Port Stephens Examiner
Changed traffic conditions this week due to M1 extension works

By Newsroom
Updated January 22 2024 - 8:06am, first published January 21 2024 - 1:21pm
There will be lane closures and reduced speed limits as work continues on the M1 Extension to Raymond Terrace.
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Monday on the New England Highway to carry out work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

