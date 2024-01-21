Lifesavers on high alert as drownings, rescues surge

THE SCHOOL holidays are drawing to a close but lifesavers are warning swimmers not to let their guards down as the drowning risk remains heightened.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It comes amid a spate of drownings and mass rescues at Hunter and Central Coast beaches throughout the summer.
Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were pulled from the water at Burwood Beach at Whitebridge as recently as Friday afternoon and taken to John Hunter Hospital for assessment, though have since been released.
New research from Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) has revealed the risk of drowning at the coast is one-and-a-half times higher during school holidays.
It applies to all ages, not just students. A man believed to be about 70 was rescued out of patrol hours by a surfer and off-duty lifesavers about 6.45am on Tuesday, after getting stuck in a rip in "very messy" conditions near the Cooks Hill Surf Club.
Walkers alerted a surfer that a swimmer was struggling about 200 metres offshore. Two long-term Cooks Hill SLSC members were exiting the water at the time and leapt into action - one kept an eye on the swimmer while the other ran to grab a surf rescue board.
The surfer kept the man above the water until the man on the rescue board reached him and negotiated the tricky conditions to bring him back to shore, tired but otherwise unhurt.
There have been several mass rescues reported in the Hunter and Central Coast over the summer.
It's been a horror season for the Port Stephens area, where extra NSW Surf Life Saving staff were deployed to the area and dusk patrols were launched.
A 33-year-old man died after being pulled from the water at the Anna Bay end of Stockton Beach on December 27 and a woman was rushed to hospital. It came less than two weeks after a Western Sydney father died at the nearby Birubi Beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.