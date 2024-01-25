Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Veterans find new lease of life to lead Hamman Cup cricket comp

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
January 25 2024 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Pythons veterans Jody Murphy, Stu Ellis, Paul Le Mottee and Jason Everleigh are part of the successful veterans team. Picture supplied
Port Stephens Pythons veterans Jody Murphy, Stu Ellis, Paul Le Mottee and Jason Everleigh are part of the successful veterans team. Picture supplied

The Port Stephens Veterans cricket team have had a stellar start to their season and are currently leading the Hamman Cup competition after seven rounds with six wins and one loss.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.