Port Stephens Veterans find new lease of life to lead Hamman Cup cricket comp

The Port Stephens Veterans cricket team have had a stellar start to their season and are currently leading the Hamman Cup competition after seven rounds with six wins and one loss.
Their only loss was against a Newcastle team led by former NSW captain and opening bat Steve Mace,
The Hamman Cup is open to all cricketers who turn 48 by the end of the year and this is the first time Port Stephens have entered a team.
The line up features some blasts from the past enjoying the camaraderie include Gary Pilon from Medowie, Andy Daly and Stephen Letherly from Nelson Bay and from the Port Stephens Pythons Stuart Ellis, Paul Le Mottee, Matt Lane, Jody Murphy and Jason Everleigh
The team is captained by Norths legend Matt Wilks and includes players from Maitland Districts and Suburban Cricket.
A number of the Port Stephens veterans have been selected in NSW sides
Stuart Ellis and Paul Le Motee were called up to play in the over 60s state team in Perth in November, while Steve Letrherly was player of the tournament in the over 55s team that won the national title in Christchurch.
Matt Wilks and Jason Lambert represented NSW over 50s team in Victoria, while a number of players including Pratten, Everleigh and Murphy have been selected in the over 50s Hunter rep team, to be captained by to be captained by Steve Mace, to play in the state championship in late February.
The Nelson Bay Makos have cemented themselves into second spot after surviving to beat bottom side Redhead by just two runs in their Newcastle Division 2 clash at Liles Oval on Saturday, January 20.
Matthew Palmer was the standout making 68 before the Makos were all out in the 33rd over for 155.
A number of players got starts, but no one was able to go beyond Reegan Connors' 15 not out.
Chris Mitchell (4-31) and Joey Parsons (4-24) both took four wickets and Redhead must have been suspecting that an upset against the No.2 ranked team was on the cards.
In a man of the match performance, Palmer delivered again for the Makos taking a super economical 3-7 off his seven overs and he needed to with Redhead pushing all the way until their final wicket fell for 153 in the 34th over.
Roy Massey took 2-8 off 1.3 overs at the end and Kranthi Kumar Somisetty 3-40.
The Makos host Port Stephens in a local derby on Saturday.
In Division 5, Nelson Bay suffered a three-wicket loss to Wallsend at Don Waring Oval.
Wallsend made 7/93 off 29.3 overs in reply to the Bay's 8/90. Tom Mccoy top scored for Nelson Bay with 30, Joseph Connor took 3-31 and Luke Donovan 2-9.
