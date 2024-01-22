Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tanilba Bay man jailed over broomstick threats, theft of medals

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 23 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture

A man has been jailed for threatening a woman with a broomstick and being found in possession of Defence service medals, credit cards and watches believed to be stolen property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.