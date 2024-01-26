Photos: How Port Stephens celebrated Australia Day

Port Stephens celebrated Australia Day events on Friday with citizenship ceremonies, pool parties and lazing by the beach.
With high temperatures of 40s, cool drinks, ice creams, shade and water were highly sought after.
The free pool party at Lakeside Leisure Centre was once again a hit with the community, young and young at heart enjoying the activities on offer.
Raymond Terrace hosted the day's formalities, including a citizenship ceremony for 27 people.
Another 17 became Australian citizens at the Nelson Bay Australia Day event, held at Fly Point Park.
The 2023 Port Stephens Annual Award winners were also announced in Raymond Terrace.
It was Corlette resident Meagan Ambrose and Abby Keeley, 17, who were named the 2023 Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year.
Mayor Ryan Palmer announced the recipients at a civic ceremony this morning at Riverside Park, congratulating all the nominees for their contributions to our community.
"We've recognised Meagan as our Citizen of the Year for her extensive contributions to the community," he said.
"She's actively involved in various community organisations including the Dementia and Memory Loss Activity Centre that she opened in 2022."
Ms Ambrose who has been a nurse for 40 years said she was completely taken aback with her title of citizen of the year.
"I'm very humbled and very honoured," she said.
Ms Ambrose is one of six recipients of a Port Stephens Annual Award, with 15 community members being nominated.
Cr Palmer said the annual awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate the individuals in the community who go above and beyond.
"All the nominees are exceptional role models and leaders in the Port Stephens community, and it fills me with pride to be able to acknowledge and recognise their valuable contributions today," he said.
"It's a pleasure to recognise their invaluable contributions in making Port Stephens the wonderful place it is."
Also recognised for their contributions to the Port Stephens community were:
