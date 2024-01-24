First day of high school jitters? Here are some simple tips to help

Purchase all supplies such as uniforms and stationery and break in new school shoes



Practise public transport, driving and walking routes to school



Encourage your child to be organised, set goals, seek support and be resilient



Use the family fridge for timetables and important dates



Choose a designated homework space for study



Don't let phones and devices interrupt homework and family time



Pack the night before school starts and get a good night's sleep



Check in after school with open-ended questions about the day



Reassure your child that their family and teachers are there to support them

