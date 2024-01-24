First day of high school jitters? Here are some simple tips to help

Moving from primary school to high school is a significant step in a student's education and some simple tips can help to make the transition a smooth one.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There are about 53,000 students who will start Year 7 from January 30 and NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar said starting high school is an important transition in students' education journey.
"Every day at school matters to the educational and life outcomes of our young people," he said.
"We ask families to support our schools and ensure their children develop good attendance habits."
According to experienced principals, nerves are natural but getting organised for high school in the school holidays can help students with their 'butterflies.'
Here are some simple tips to help with a student's transition into high school:
Ahead of the new school year, Kids Helpline has also announced an expansion of their school program.
Operated by yourtown, CEO Tracy Adams said every primary and high school across Australia now has access to the Kids Helpline school program.
"The curriculum-aligned sessions are tailored and adjusted to meet the needs of the students' age group and community," she said.
The free service has no limit on how many sessions a school can book and Ms Adams said about 70 per cent of young people who reach out are high school students.
"Their top concerns are generally mental health, emotional wellbeing, relationships with family and friends, bullying, and suicide and self-harm concerns," she said.
Ms Adams said the negative impact of poor mental health on educational outcomes and personal well-being is a major focus for schools.
"Early intervention programs are so important, it enables high schools to connect classrooms to a Kids Helpline counsellor free of charge by simply booking a session online," she said.
High school students across Port Stephens will return to school from Thursday, February 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.