Josh Moxey scores 144 and Shawn Davies takes 7 wickets in huge Pythons win

Port Stephens batter Josh Moxey smashed an unbeaten ton and bowler Shawn Davies claimed seven wickets in a huge win against the Mary Ellen Mudrats on Saturday.
The Pythons mauled the Mudrats beating them by 233 runs in a lop-sided Division 1 round 14 game.
The unbeaten Port posted an imposing 7/272 from their 40 overs and then dismissed the Mudrats for just 39 in 11 overs.
Davies was the chief destroyer taking 7-11 off five overs and Brock Hawley took 2-27 off six. The victory was so comprehensive Port only need to use two bowlers.
Moxey was outstanding with his unbeaten 144 coming off just 103 balls and included 11 fours and seven sixes.
Brother and skipper Josh made 30, Tyran Eveleigh 25 and Hawley a brutal 23 off 11 balls.
Port are on 38 points, four points clear on top of the table from Waterboard with Merewether third on 32 and Warners Bay and Glendale Old Boys fourth and fifth on 31 points each.
With five rounds remaining in the regular season, the Pythons are at home this weekend against The Garden Falcons.
Port Stephens lost by five wickets to Warners Bay in Division 2 at Feighan Oval.
Port batted first and were all out for 123 in the 30th over with Marty Blenman top scoring with 32.
Several batters got starts, but no one went on with their innings with Blake Mckee next best with 21. Blake Simpson made 19 and Will Kirby 17.
In reply Warners Bay made 5/125 off 32.4 overs. Steve Russell was the difference making 84 not out off just 87 balls. Anthony Brown with 12 was the only other batter to make double figures.
Luke Cooper took 4-20 in a tremendous effort for Port. Will Kirby picked up the other wicket.
The Pythons are eighth just two points outside the top four. They are away to Nelson Bay in the local derby this Saturday.
Port Stephen 8/159 defeated Beresfield Memorial 7/155 in round 14 of Division 6. James Middleton took 3-10 and Marc Tacon made 87 not out.
