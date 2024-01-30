Discover the Port Stephens suburbs where house prices have decreased

In some Port Stephens suburbs, a house won't set you back quite as much as it would have this time last year.
According to a report by Domain, Anna Bay, Lemon Tree Passage, Nelson Bay and Tanilba Bay have all experienced a drop in median house prices, by between 0.4 and 10.5 per cent.
Elsewhere, at Corlette, Medowie and Salamander Bay, the median price for a house has risen by between 5.2 and 10.2 per cent in the past year.
Suburbs like Fern Bay and Raymond Terrace recorded no change.
In all of these suburbs though, the median price has grown exponentially in the past five years, with many by about 40 to 60 per cent.
Domain's 2023 House Price Report reveals house prices in capital cities like Sydney and Brisbane are at all-time highs.
But across the country, there are still factors impacting house prices.
"Property prices continue to face headwinds from stretched affordability, under supply of new homes, cost-to-build blowouts, additional investor levies (in Victoria), cost of living pressures and high interest rates," the report says.
"However, a growing population, unprecedented overseas migration and a tight rental market continue to boost housing demand.
"High interest rates will continue to exert stress on mortgage affordability and dampen housing demand, but housing demand is expected to lift if interest rates are cut in a timely manner."
