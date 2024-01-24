Port Stephens Examiner
Northern Hawks centre Timanu Alexander in Newcastle Rebels squad

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 24 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Northern Hawks player of the year Timanu Alexander has been named in the 26-man Newcastle Rebels representative team squad announced by coach Garth Brennan.

