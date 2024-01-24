Northern Hawks centre Timanu Alexander in Newcastle Rebels squad

Northern Hawks player of the year Timanu Alexander has been named in the 26-man Newcastle Rebels representative team squad announced by coach Garth Brennan.
Alexander was a member of last year's team which won the 2023 NSWRL Country Championship and retained his spot in the squad which has been bolstered by former NRL players Blake Ferguson and Peter Mata'utia.
"There certainly were some class players, the likes of (halfback) Sam Clune and the two big Maitland boys up front in James Taylor and Jayden Butterfield who gave you such great go forward. It was heaps good playing with them," the 22-year-old centre said.
"I'm not sure how the squad is going to work out this year. but it would be good if I can to pick up bits and pieces from them (Ferguson and Mata'utia) because of their NRL and experience and the like
"If I can learn a few things off them it will be a good start to the year."
Alexander played with the Butcher Boys in 2022 after being in Newcastle Knights system from 2016-20 and a year with the Wests Tigers which was interrupted by COVID.
Many suggest Alexander belongs in the NRL and it's something the 2018 All Australian Schoolboy, who played school footy in Maitland beside former Wests Tigers and current Broncos half Jock Madden, would love to achieve if the chance came again.
Based in Raymond Terrace with his partner, two young daughters and baby son, Alexander's immediate priorities are family and a successful season with the Hawks,
"We always knew it was going to be a tough year coming into the comp and the points system they introduced after we had done a lot our recruiting didn't make it any easier," he said.
"We signed a few more players than we could play, a lot of them couldn't fit into the side with the points and they went to other clubs to get a game.
"It was a tough year, but I enjoyed it. It's good to see a number of players coming up through the ranks.
Coach Brad Tighe has spoken to Alexander about taking a greater leadership role in 2024.
"He wants me to take a leadership role ongoing with the club and with some of the younger boys that are going to be around for a while," Alexander said.
"I'm not really much of a talker, but on the field I'd hope to lead by my actions."
