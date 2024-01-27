RAAF to resume training at Salt Ash Air Weapons range from January 29

RAAF Air Combat Group units will resume training into Salt Ash Air Weapons Range from Monday, January 29.
Flying will start with No. 76 Squadron aircraft operations which will run from Monday, January 29, through to Friday, February, 16. Operations are scheduled on week days only from 9am to 5pm.
Number 4 Squadron PC-21s and Combat Controllers will use the range on January 29-30, up to 10.30pm, for essential night training.
This will be the primary flying periods for the first half of the year, with the program for July to December released in due course.
Commander Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Peter Robinson, said residents living in East Medowie, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage could expect the range to be used consistently throughout this period.
There is currently no programmed training scheduled for F-35A Lightning II aircraft on SAAWR.
"Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice, and this involves essential air-to-ground training as practiced at SAAWR," Air Commodore Robinson said.
Air Commodore Robinson said every effort was made to minimise any inconvenience to residents during SAAWR training and advised the range schedule could change at short notice due to weather or operational considerations.
Members of the community seeking further information are invited to call 1800 033 200, or refer to https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations or https://airforce.gov.au/news-events/frequent-flying-schedules.
