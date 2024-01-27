Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

RAAF to resume training at Salt Ash Air Weapons range from January 29

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
January 28 2024 - 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Hawk 127s from No 76 Squadron will be part of the weapons range testing at Salt Ash Air Weapons Range. Picture by CPL Melina Young
A Hawk 127s from No 76 Squadron will be part of the weapons range testing at Salt Ash Air Weapons Range. Picture by CPL Melina Young

RAAF Air Combat Group units will resume training into Salt Ash Air Weapons Range from Monday, January 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.