Changed traffic conditions at Benjamin Lee Drive in Raymond Terrace this week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week to carry out asphalt resurfacing on the intersection of Richardson Road and Benjamin Lee Drive at Raymond Terrace.
To minimise impact to motorists, work starting on Monday 29 January will be carried out from 7pm to 5am on Monday and Tuesday and is expected to be completed by 5am on Wednesday 31 January, weather permitting.
Detour arrangements will be in place on Benjamin Lee Drive, with motorists travelling east re-routed via the western end of Benjamin Lee Drive.
Traffic control, shoulder lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
