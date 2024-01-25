Nelson Bay A-grade golfers set to tee off for return of pennants

Newcastle District Golf Association will hit the ground running this Sunday with the start of the district' s A- grade pennant series.
Nelson Bay winners of Division 3 last season move to Division 2 and travel to Hawks Nest on Sunday to play Hawks Nest with an 8am start.
In Division 3 pennants, Pacific Dunes host Horizons and Shortland Waters will play at home against Tanilba Bay. Muree will not field a team this year.
Nelson Bay team manager Peter Gibson has selected his a starting line up against Hawks Nest.
Captain Jamie O'Conner will be joined by Shaun O'Malley, Nick Matwijow, Lachlan Lawson, Will Marshall, Tom Ainsworth, Will Semmens and James Marshall.
Reserves for the pennant squad are Harvey Payne, Chris Drake and Rod Barker.
The district will hold the second round of the 2024 Order of Merit on February 3, with the Karuah Cup and Shield at Karuah Golf Club.
