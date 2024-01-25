Maurie and Maria Moses celebrate 30 years of service at Nelson Bay Golf Club

A special anniversary was celebrated at Nelson Bay Golf Club last Wednesday, when the club's head professional Maurie Moses and wife Maria celebrated 30 years of service to the club.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The hard working Moses Golf Pro Shop team has guided visitors and members through three decades of enjoyable rounds.
The pro shop is open 364 days of year from sunrise to sunset, a 14-hour day during daylight saving time.
The Moses golf team will finish in October and can be very proud of their tenure over the years which included in a survey of members with a 99 per cent rating several years ago.
However, the award winning teaching golf professional Warren Moses will continue his mission to promote junior golf in the region with visits to schools and golf clinics
Over his time he has helped hundreds of members and visitors enjoy the game of golf with his easy and professional lessons.
Warren has been coaching young Lachlan Lawson since he was a cadet and last week Lachlan won the Newcastle Junior Golf Classic at Newcastle Golf Course, with a round of 72 to win the overall boys section by 4 strokes, nelson bay rising talent Zoe Stewart a former dirty dozen scholarship winner won the girls 9 hole competition/
Also playing at Newcastle golf club was a team of six up and coming junior boys from Nelson Bay in the NSW encouragement shield the Bay went down to Yass golf club 4-2 and Oatlands Golf Club 6-0 a baptism of fire for some of the young guns their first outing in junior competitive golf.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.