Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Maurie and Maria Moses celebrate 30 years of service at Nelson Bay Golf Club

By Peter Arnold
January 25 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Golf Club pro Maurie Moses (second from right) celebrates 30 years at the club. Picture supplied
Nelson Bay Golf Club pro Maurie Moses (second from right) celebrates 30 years at the club. Picture supplied

A special anniversary was celebrated at Nelson Bay Golf Club last Wednesday, when the club's head professional Maurie Moses and wife Maria celebrated 30 years of service to the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.