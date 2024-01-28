Port Stephens Pythons maintain killer instinct with four rounds to finals

The Port Stephens Pythons accounted for The Gardens Falcons by nine wickets to extend their winning streak to 11 games this season.
The Pythons dispatched the Falcons with clinical precision showing no signs of letting their guard down against the bottom side with four rounds remaining before Newcastle Division 1 finals begin.
The reigning premiers are four points clear of Waterboard (37) on the table, with Merewether (35) and Glendale Old Boys (34) in third and fourth.
The Pythons shared the wickets around in dismissing the Falcons for 110 in 30.2 overs at 1833 Park.
After taking seven wickets last week, Shawn Davies led the way with 3-22 off 6.2 overs, while Brock Hawley (2-28 off 8), Jeremy Rushford (2-24 off 5) and Tyran Eveleigh (2-15 off 5).
The effort in the field was tremendous and was typified by young Ben Stanley who threw himself about in the field and chased down several potential fours.
Ports' batters picked up from where they left off with last week's big total of 270-plius total against Mary Ellen Mudrats.
Opener Leigh Williams made a quick fire 37 off 32 balls before being dismissed leg before.
His opening partner Josh Moxey made 25 not out and fresh from last week's 144 not out, Jarrod Moxey made 34 off 17 balls including four fours and two big sixes.
Port Stephens pulled off an upset two-wicket win against Nelson Bay in Division 2 at Don Waring Oval.
The Pythons dismissed the Bay for 92, with Bryce Causley top scoring with 25 and Peter Lester (16) and Brett Goodwin (13) the only other batters to reach double figures.
Cameron Wilson was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-13 off seven overs, while the other wickets were shared around.
Opener Travis Ling was the hero with the bat for Pat, top scoring with 47. Luke Cooper was next best with 16.
The win lifted Port to sixth, equal on 29 points with Maryland Fletcher.
The Makos maintain second spot with 34 points, but will need to lift their form going into finals after only narrowly beating bottom side Redhead the week before.
Port Stpehens recorded a 62-run win against Maryland Fletcher on Saturday after batting first and posting 8/165.
Jarryd Johnson was outstanding making 74 off 77 balls and Garry Pilon and Jody Murphy were unbeaten on 30 and 14 respectively.
The Pythons dismissed Maryland for 103 with Johnson backing with 3-2 in a man of the match performance.
Port are second on the ladder, equal on 34 points with Kotara and three points behind Waratah Mayfield.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.