Chris Isaak to headline A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen

Californian crooner Chris Isaak is returning to the Hunter Valley in April to perform at A Day On The Green in Bimbadgen.
He last performed at the winery in 2016.
This time around he will be joined by Boy & Bear, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, and Vika & Linda.
"I am sitting on my front porch in Nashville, Tennessee and smiling. I have been stuck in my house for nine days because of the snow. But I have been in a great mood as I know I'm going back to Australia," Isaak said.
"I think it's my favourite place to tour ... or just hang out. I'm so ready. Bring on the sun! Bring on the beach! I think I'm gonna wax my guitar ... I told you I was excited!"
Isaak is a platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer with 13 critically acclaimed studio albums and 12 chart-topping singles to his name. His acting credits include The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do! but he has also worked behind the scenes, creating music for films such as Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart and Blue Velvet.
His top 20 singles include some of contemporary music's most iconic songs: Somebody's Crying (1995), Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing (1999) and the career-defining Wicked Game (1989) which boasts more than half a billion streams on Spotify alone.
Boy & Bear swiftly catapulted onto the world stage when they released their double-platinum debut album Moonfire in 2011, earning them five coveted ARIA awards.
The Undertows are fronted by Mark Seymour, one of Australia's finest storytellers. He will be playing iconic songs from his solo career as well as classics from his Hunters & Collectors catalogue.
Vika and Linda's music is a celebration of rock, country, gospel, reggae, R&B, soul and blues, and pays tribute to their rich Tongan heritage.
