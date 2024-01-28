Port Stephens Examiner
Chris Isaak to headline A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen

By Lisa Rockman
Updated January 29 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 7:01am
Saturday April 13, 2024, at Bimbadgen.

Californian crooner Chris Isaak is returning to the Hunter Valley in April to perform at A Day On The Green in Bimbadgen.

