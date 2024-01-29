Community treasures: Meet Port Stephens annual award recipients

Port Stephens residents who go above and beyond for their community were recognised at a civic ceremony held at Raymond Terrace on January 26.
It was Corlette resident Meagan Ambrose and Abby Keeley, 17, who were named Port Stephens 2023 Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year respectively.
Mayor Ryan Palmer congratulated all Port Stephens annual award nominees for their contributions to their community.
"We've recognised Meagan as our Citizen of the Year for her extensive contributions to the community," he said.
"She's actively involved in various community organisations including the Dementia and Memory Loss Activity Centre that she opened in 2022."
Ms Ambrose who has been a nurse for 40 years said she was completely taken aback with her award. "I'm very humbled and very honoured," she said.
Ms Ambrose is one of six recipients of a Port Stephens annual award, with 15 community members being nominated.
Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Irrawang High School captain Abby Keeley who is a proactive member of the council youth advisory panel and Medowie Girl Guides.
Sportsperson of the Year went to Alice Mitchell, who is a longstanding member of the Nelson Bay Touch Football Association, boasting more than a decade of dedicated involvement.
The Nelson Bay Cancer Patient Transport Group received the prestigious Port Stephens medal for actively providing transport for cancer sufferers to Newcastle and Maitland.
The Cultural Endeavour award went to proud Worimi and Gamilaroi man Jacob Ridgeway, who is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and performing artist.
Nelson Bay Civic Pride Group received the Environmental Award, the group voluntarily maintaining the gardens in the Nelson Bay CBD since 2018.
Cr Palmer said all the nominees are exceptional role models and leaders in the Port Stephens community.
"It fills me with pride to be able to acknowledge and recognise their valuable contributions," he said.
As part of the Australia Day formalities, citizenship ceremonies were also held at Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay.
A total of 27 conferees from Samoa, New Zealand, Philippines, China, Peru, United Kingdom, Colombia, Thailand, Yugoslavia and Germany becoming Australian citizens.
