Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Community treasures: Meet Port Stephens annual award recipients

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
January 29 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meagan Ambrose was named Port Stephens Citizen of the Year. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Meagan Ambrose was named Port Stephens Citizen of the Year. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Port Stephens residents who go above and beyond for their community were recognised at a civic ceremony held at Raymond Terrace on January 26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.