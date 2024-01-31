Former student adds artistic flair to St Philip's junior school building

As students and staff returned to St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens this week, the school's new junior school building was sure to be a talking point.
Students in Kindergarten through to Year 4 will be the first in the school's history to utilise the building's open space and its artistic flair.
Former student and artist Hayley Smith leaving her mark on the building with five Port Stephens inspired artworks.
Her artworks reflecting iconic animals and native flora to the Port Stephens area, including green turtles, a magpie, a koala, dolphins and a kookaburra.
Principal Martin Telfer said the big idea behind the building was to reflect the beautiful environment in which the school is based upon.
"It's really special to have a former student add such important value to our new learning space for our college's youngest students," he said.
Hayley, 26, who attended St Philip's in her teenage years said she was thrilled to leave her mark on the school in a way she is so passionate about.
"When Marty explained to me his vision was to bring nature into the building, I picked out my favourite animals and plants from when I grew up in Port Stephens," she said.
Now living in Perth, Hayley said something she misses about Port Stephens is the nature.
"I wanted to create artworks that were interesting and engaging but also calming," she said.
It has taken Hayley a few weeks to complete the five artworks and she said it's been great to be able to come back and do some artwork for a community she still really cares about.
"Seeing it all finished is incredible and also seeing how well it fits into this space," she said.
The series of artworks exceeding the expectations of Mr Telfer also.
"It will add so much to the space and to the students and there's an inspirational element to it too," he said.
Art has always been a passion of Hayley's from a young age and she said her art teachers at St Philip's showed her that being an artist was viable as a career option.
Now a successful artist and muralist, Hayley said it's great to see that students have many different career pathways to choose from when they finish school.
"University is important but you don't have to go and if it's not for you, that's ok too," she said.
From a school's perspective, Mr Telfer said the college is all about students having aspirations beyond their schooling years and Hayley is a great example of that.
"We offer a range of subjects that suit all needs and interests for students, whether they go on to university or follow the many other career pathways available to them," he said.
