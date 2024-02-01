Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens this weekend

PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
TOUCH FOOTBALL MEMORIAL CUP
TOMAREE SPORTING COMPLEX
The largest premier regional junior touch football tournament will once again be held in Nelson Bay. The Peter Wilson Touch Football Memorial Cup will see more than 180 teams and more than 2500 junior players compete in the cup. The cup will be held on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4 at Tomaree Sporting Complex and will welcome players from across the state. Games will be held over two days from about 8am on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday. The community is encouraged to come along to watch some of Port Stephens skilled young kids.
NATIVE PLANT SALE
HUNTER REGION BOTANIC GARDENS
Turn your garden into a slice of Australian wilderness with the help of Hunter Region Botanic Garden's native plant sale on Saturday, February 3. Expert advice and amazing bargains await from 9am to 2pm. The sale is ideal for beginner gardeners or gardening on a budget. Plants will be ready for planting or potting up.
LIVE MUSIC
CLUB LEMON TREE
Rock band Full Throttle is set to rock out Club Lemon Tree on Friday, February 2, from 7.30pm. With an exciting repertoire of hits, Full Throttle will be jamming out to the best of Boni Jovi, INXS, Billy Idol, Duran Duran and Guns and Roses, just to name a few.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
We love hearing from the community. You can share your news tips or promote your community event by emailing huntercommunities@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.