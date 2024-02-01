Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens this weekend

The largest premier regional junior touch football tournament will once again be held in Nelson Bay. The Peter Wilson Touch Football Memorial Cup will see more than 180 teams and more than 2500 junior players compete in the cup. The cup will be held on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4 at Tomaree Sporting Complex and will welcome players from across the state. Games will be held over two days from about 8am on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday. The community is encouraged to come along to watch some of Port Stephens skilled young kids.

