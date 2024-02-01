Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Thousands descend on Nelson Bay for annual Peter Wilson Memorial Touch event

By Peter Arnold
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:24am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Neptunes players will be in action in nine age groups at the annual Peter Wilson Memorial Tournament at Tomaree Sports Complex on the weekend. Picture supplied
Nelson Bay Neptunes players will be in action in nine age groups at the annual Peter Wilson Memorial Tournament at Tomaree Sports Complex on the weekend. Picture supplied

The tradition continues this weekend when Nelson Bay Touch Football Association hosts the Peter Wilson Memorial Touch Tournament at the Tomaree Sports Complex,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.