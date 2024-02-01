Thousands descend on Nelson Bay for annual Peter Wilson Memorial Touch event

The tradition continues this weekend when Nelson Bay Touch Football Association hosts the Peter Wilson Memorial Touch Tournament at the Tomaree Sports Complex,
The tournament is run by the Hunter Hornets Regional Touch with teams from a large catchment area west to Dubbo, Mudgee and Orange, north to Taree and south to the Central Coast age groups from under-10 through to under-18.
The tournament has been held since 2006, with more than 180 teams and 2500 players expected this year, which will swell to more than 5000 with parents and support staff attending the well run event and a significant boost for the local economy
The Nelson Bay Neptunes representative program will field nine teams with newly announced captains Ava Forster and Tyrone Clark leading from the front in their respective teams.
The event will also feature top line referees officiating across the age groups with five level 6 referees keen to make the tournament a wonderful success.
The representative season continues for the Neptunes when they travel to Dubbo for the NSW Junior State Cup from February 23-25.
Entry is free for spectators on Saturday (8am to 6pm) and Sunday (8am to 4pm).
