Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Canberra rally push for government to set up national energy summit

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 31 2024 - 7:22am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Radford
Tony Radford

Port Stephens participants in a Canberra rally opposed to the implementation process of government renewable energy projects will urge a re-set by the government and the creation of a national energy summit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.