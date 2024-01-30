Canberra rally push for government to set up national energy summit

Port Stephens participants in a Canberra rally opposed to the implementation process of government renewable energy projects will urge a re-set by the government and the creation of a national energy summit.
A large contingent of No Coastal Wind Farm protesters from Port Stephens will be joined on February 6 by representatives from about 60 groups across Australia opposed to the manner in which renewable energy projects are being implemented.
Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fish Club president Troy Radford said there were people coming down from Queensland, far north Queensland, inland NSW, the south coast of NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.
"There's about 60 communities that have jumped on board this. They are having similar issues to what we are in Port Stephens, they feel the government is not listening, they are walking over the top of them and they stand to lose a lot.
The poor farmers, the land they are losing through solar panels or wind turbines or acquisitions to run high-voltage cables through their properties is shocking.
"It's a real eye opener. The government doesn't seem to have any respect for these communities.
"They thought they could get away with it, small communities that won't be able to make enough noise. That's the big reason all these small communities and towns are bounding together."
Mr Radford said the rally, which arose from a huge community protest in Nelson Bay on October 5, was an opportunity to make all of Australia aware of what is happening.
Nationals MPs Barnaby Joyce and David Gillespie who attended the October rally and urged protesters to take their message to Canberra are expected to be at the Canberra rall.
"We are realistic, but always hopeful the government will change its approach," he said.
"Ideally we would love Bowen and Albo to come out and say 'We are listening, let's stop what we are doing and let's have a big national energy summit'.
"Everyone agrees we've got to do something, but there's been no real consultation with the communities affected.
"Ideally a big national energy summit, bring all the smartest minds, bring all the community leaders and groups from different areas that have been affected and let's sit down and see what we can do."
Mr Radford recent statements from Meryl Swanson on the ABC about the consultation period being flawed were a huge step forward and took considerable courage.
Ms Swanson said that during the consultation period, "we were let down by our own department in some ways, and I feel that quite strongly.
"The days of being able to say 'well, we ran an ad and we dropped some flyers', they're gone.
"And if they don't have the information there are other actors that will make it up."
