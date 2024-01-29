Port Stephens youngest scholars prepare for their first day of big school

Port Stephens youngest scholars will soon take on their latest adventure and that is their first day of kindergarten.
Students across Port Stephens primary schools will return to school from Thursday, February 1, followed by the school's youngest students from Monday, February 5.
Starting primary school is a big milestone for both children and their families and in the lead-up to children starting kindergarten, families can help them prepare for one of the most important transitions in their schooling years.
NSW Department of education secretary Murat Dizdar said more than 63,000 students will start kindergarten in NSW public schools in 2024.
"Starting school is a rite of passage and a key transition point in education," he said.
"Every student, parent and teacher will remember what their first day of school was like and it's our goal to create these same memorable experiences for today's students."
Mr Dizdar said it's really important that the school's youngest students feel supported by their teachers and families, so they have a positive start to school.
"I want the Kindergarten class of 2024 to have a world-class education and our parents and carers to know that the profession that creates all other professions takes the responsibility of educating the whole child extremely seriously," he said.
Here are some useful tips for parents who are preparing their children for 'big school.'
For more information, read the Getting Ready for primary school guide.
Download the Department of Education 2024 calendar for important school dates.
