Mixed results for Port Stephens clubs in A-grade pennant golf

Newcastle District Golf Association A-grade Pennant series started last Sunday with Port Stephens golf clubs having mixed results.
In Division 1, Waratah 5 defeated Charlestown 3 and Toronto 5.5 beat Newcastle 2.5.
In Division 2, Merewether were far too strong for Belmont winning 8-0 and Hawks Nest 5.5 defeated Nelson Bay 2.5 in the Port Stephens derby.
Wnners for Hawks Nest were Matt Kirkwood, Warren Gorton, Craig Tuckwell, McKinley Sullivan and Garth Allen, while Jim Rutter squared his match with the Bay's James Marshall.
Lachlan Lawson and Shaun O'Malley won their matches for Nelson Bay.
In Division 3, Pacific Dunes 5 defeated Tanilba Bay 1.
Winners for the Dunes were Rod Smylie, John Morey, Scott Cambell, Tom Irwin and Peter Gardiner, while Tanilba's winner was Neil Harding.
Shortland Waters 5 won defeated horizons 1. The winner for Horizons was Dean Wilson.
Newcastle District Golf Association captain Will Semmens reminds golfers the order of merit tournaments coming up are the Karuah Cup this Saturday and the Toronto Bowl on Saturday, February 10.
