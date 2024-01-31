Surfest is set to hit the shores of Port Stephens in February

Surfest is on its way to Port Stephens for a weekend of surfing action in February.
Taking place at Birubi Beach on Saturday, February 17 are the 2024 Surfest Wildcard Trials.
Followed by a new event, also at Birubi Beach is the Pro Junior competition on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.
The Burton Automotive Pro Junior competition promises to be quite an event, attracting more than 100 male and female competitors.
Competitors aged 20-years and under will travel from across the Asia-Pacific region to compete.
The inaugural event providing a great opportunity for the Hunter's best up-and-coming surfers to compete in an international event.
Surfest organiser Warren Smith said the surfest trials are an important event for male and female surfers who are trying to make their mark on the WSL world qualifying tour.
"The 2024 Wildcard Trials are expected to include a high calibre of both male and female professional and emerging surfers from around the country," he said.
