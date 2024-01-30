Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens roads set to receive a $10 million boost in upgrades

By Newsroom
January 30 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington at Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay. Picture supplied
Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington at Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay. Picture supplied

Roads in Port Stephens are set to be repaired and rehabilitated, following a $10 million commitment over three years from the NSW State Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.