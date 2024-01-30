Port Stephens roads set to receive a $10 million boost in upgrades

Roads in Port Stephens are set to be repaired and rehabilitated, following a $10 million commitment over three years from the NSW State Government.
The funding delivering a key state election commitment to ensure the people of Port Stephens have safe, high quality roads.
Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson said improving road networks is a high priority for Port Stephens Council and the community.
"Over the last few years, our community satisfaction survey has told us our roads are the biggest area to work on," she said.
"We've prioritised resources to start making improvements."
The $10 million in funding will enable council to allocate additional resources to deliver upgrades to local roads which would have had to go without otherwise.
"A high quality road network not only increases safety, it reduces congestion and helps improve connections by allowing the community to move around Port Stephens more effectively," Cr Anderson said.
The funding will be allocated to the pavement rehabilitation of ten roads including Tomaree Road at Shoal Bay, Fairlands Road at Medowie and road widening and sealing of East Seaham Road at East Seaham.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said she's pleased to see the 2023 NSW State election commitment being delivered.
"Roads are deteriorating and we know local governments need assistance to address road maintenance backlogs," she said.
"For Port Stephens, we've delivered $10 million through the Regional Roads Fund so Port Stephens Council can get on with the job of fixing local roads like Tomaree Road, which desperately need repair.
Council has prioritised improving road maintenance with an additional $3 million allocated to road maintenance and urgent repair works and redeployed resources to manage contractor crews, increasing the number of potholes and road maintenance that can occur.
To read more about Council's road maintenance program, visit: pscouncil.info/road-maintenance.
