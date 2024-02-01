Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace battle to avoid outright as Makos look to bounce back from derby loss

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:39am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace will be looking for a big innings from captain Daniel Upward. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Raymond Terrace will be looking for a big innings from captain Daniel Upward. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Raymond Terrace will be battling to stave off an outright loss to fellow cellar dwellers Eastern Suburbs after the cricket gods once again conspired against the Lions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.