Raymond Terrace battle to avoid outright as Makos look to bounce back from derby loss

Raymond Terrace will be battling to stave off an outright loss to fellow cellar dwellers Eastern Suburbs after the cricket gods once again conspired against the Lions.
The Lions are one-wicket down in their second innings and needing a further 90 runs to make the Griffins bat again after paceman Jett Lee tore through their first inning batting to finishing with the incredible figures of 6-4 off 8.2 overs.
Facing Jett Lee, one of the premier fast bowlers in the competition, on a dodgy King Edward Park wicket with cloudy, humid conditions is the stuff of nightmares for even the best teams.
And deserted by any semblance of luck this season the coin toss landed Easts' way and skipper Riley Horrocks gleefully sent the Lions in to bat.
Paceman Lee delivered one of the best spells by any bowler this season to tear through the Terrace top order claiming five of the top six batters and six overall.
Luke Thomas with 22 and Joseph Harden 20 provided the stiffest resistance and the bulk of Terrace's runs as they were bundled out for 69 in 28.2 overs.
The Griffins failed to exploit their advantage fully and the Lions bowlers did really well to restrict them to 9/179 declared.
Harrison Johnstone made 51 and Lee backed up with 37 not out to be Easts best with the bat.
The Lions shared the wicket with Jaxon Brooks taking 2-32, Sebastian Abbott 2-29 and skipper Daniel Upward 2-55.
The Terrace are 1-22 in their second dig.
Raymond Terrace has already collected first innings points after dismissing Easts for 75 and finishing day one on 4/110.
Teenager Bailey Holstein took a career-best 5-6 and Liam Osborn 3-23.
Joel Osborn was 40 not out and captain Ben Osborn 35 not out for the Lions at the end of play.
Raymond Terrace lost a thriller by one run against City United in the first of two T20 games on Saturday. City made 7/111 to the Lions 10/110.
In game two the Terrace 3/179 defeated Thornton 10/154.
In fourth grade, the Lions 2/97 beat City 3/95 and were beaten 10/60 to 3/61 by Thornton.
The Nelson Bay Makos lost a thriller to Port Stephens in an upset result in Division 2.
The Bay was dismissed for 92 and Port made 8/94 in reply.
Bryce Causley top scored with 25 and Peter Lester (16) and Brett Goodwin (13) the only other batters to reach double figures for the Makos.
The Makos maintain second spot with 34 points, but will need to lift their form going into finals after only narrowly beating bottom side Redhead the week before.
They are away to fourth-placed Warners Bay this Saturday.
In Division 5, Valentine Eleebana were too strong for Nelson Bay winning 10/169 to 9/119. Rowan Connick took 4-27 and Jack Everitt top scored with 24 for the Bay.
In Division 7, Andrew Knox starred with 101 not out in an unbeaten first innings partnership of 135 with his father Craig who made 26 not out. The Bay were 10-wicket winners against Raworth Rabbitohs who were all out for 129.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.