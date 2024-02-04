Florist keeps hearts aflutter and romance alive this Valentine's Day

The team at Salamander Village Florist have been busily preparing bouquets of flowers, with hundreds of bouquets expected to fly out the doors on Wednesday for Valentine's Day.
Business owner Wendy Martin said Valentine's Day is their second busiest flower-giving event on the calendar behind Mother's Day, and they anticipate another busy February 14.
"People still love Valentine's Day," Ms Martin said. "There's a lot of romantics around. The card messages are a real highlight."
Ms Martin will mark her 18th Valentine's Day in her shop in Salamander Village on Wednesday and she said it's a pretty hectic day.
"Generally I have a full store and it's normal for us to have a line-up out the front of people waiting to come inside," she said.
As expected red roses are a hit each year, but Ms Martin said oriental lilies and rose petals are also popular items.
"We will send out between 200 to 300 deliveries for Valentine's Day and the majority of them will be red roses," she said.
Ms Martin who has been a florist since she was about 18-years-old said she enjoys hearing about the stories behind the flowers.
"It's really sweet to see high school aged young men come in to buy roses for the women in their lives and you just know they've saved up for those roses," she said.
"We see the older gentlemen too who have been buying roses for their significant others forever."
There is also a craft beer hamper for the men this year, which comes straight from fellow Salamander Bay Village business McCauley's Bottle Shop.
"I believe there are about 12 to 15 craft beers in the hamper," Ms Martin said.
Salamander Village Florist's popular giant teddy bear giveaway is back again this year and all you need to do to go in the draw is order your Valentine's Day delivery online.
To go in the draw, orders must be placed online for delivery on February 14 and must be placed prior to 5pm on February 13.
The giant teddy bear will be delivered to the winner with their ordered flowers on Valentine's Day.
For more information or to place your order, visit: https://www.salamandervillageflorist.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.