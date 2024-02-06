Grace Baxter named in state side for national hockey championship

Nelson Bay athlete Grace Baxter has been selected to play in the under 21's field state side for hockey.
The 19-year-old has been playing hockey for most of her life but said she was still pretty surprised to find out she had been selected to represent NSW.
"I had a few health issues leading up to the final trial but I did put in a lot of work last year," she said.
"I was shocked to hear the news I had been named."
Baxter made the second squad for under 21's last season and said the first team took out the whole competition.
"They pretty much have the same team coming back this year so it is very competitive," she said.
"I'm definitely keen to come in and contribute to defending the gold medal."
Baxter first started hockey when she was five-years-old and said she's loved it ever since.
"I went and tried netball for a year but quickly came back to hockey," she said.
Hockey might as well be embedded in her DNA, with a long line of hockey players in her family.
"Both my parents played for NSW and my dad played for the Australian country team when he was younger," she said.
"All my extended family play, my siblings play."
Baxter has started training for the competition and trains every Tuesday and Thursday at Olympic Park, Sydney.
The U21 National Championships kicking off on March 13 at Newcastle.
"I'm definitely happy with where I'm at right now but I'm just going to give it my all while I'm young," Baxter said.
"I'm still pushing to go as far as I can go."
In Port Stephens, the hockey season at Nelson Bay Hockey will kick off on March 23, with an information day coming up on Feb 24.
Nelson Bay Hockey also have a Hookin Hockey program running for six weeks on Wednesdays, starting on March 21.
