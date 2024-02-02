Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue volunteers partake in state-wide training

By Newsroom
February 2 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers to work alongside SES to improve flood emergency capability. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers to work alongside SES to improve flood emergency capability. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers will take part in the NSW State Emergency service's annual flood capability training exercise this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.