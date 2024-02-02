Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue volunteers partake in state-wide training

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers will take part in the NSW State Emergency service's annual flood capability training exercise this weekend.
Volunteers from Lemon Tree Passage's unit will be amongst the volunteers from across the state who will be participating in the exercise who let the boats out.
Marine Rescue NSW general manager training and capability Brad Whittaker said there will be 21 Marine Rescue NSW vessels involved in Saturday's exercise.
"It is a great opportunity for Marine Rescue NSW to work with other rescue agencies, specifically the SES in the flood rescue space," he said.
Following recommendations of the 2022 NSW flood inquiry and funding from the NSW Government, Marine Rescue NSW has been building capability and capacity to support the NSW SES and other agencies during significant emergencies.
"It is a great opportunity without the pressure of a real rescue situation to test ourselves out, to develop our skills and to most importantly find ways where we can work together smoothly and efficiently," Mr Whittaker said.
Marine Rescue NSW's new custom designed multi-purpose vessels will also be involved in Saturday's training exercise.
Mr Whittaker said the vessels are shared across the state as rescue assets that will be deployed outside their normal area of operation.
"Whilst our members have been trained on the craft and inducted on them, it is important to put them into real training situations out of our normal operating areas," he said.
The community can be assured that in the event of a real emergency on waterways this weekend, rescue craft and volunteer crews will be ready to respond.
