Nursing a natural fit for Citizen of the Year Meagan Ambrose

With a passion for caring and giving, nursing was a natural fit for Meagan Ambrose.
Ms Ambrose who lives at Corlette, is a dedicated community care clinical nurse, registered nurse and a passionate dementia nurse and advocate who loves what she does.
"When I was 16 and deciding what career path to follow, my father told me to find that thing in life that if you were a dog your tail would wag 24 hours a day and for me that was nursing," she said.
With a 40-year nursing career, Ms Ambrose has spent 23 of those years in Port Stephens as a community nurse.
"I don't think there's a street in Port Stephens that I haven't seen a person on," she said.
In 2022, Ms Ambrose opened a Dementia and Memory Loss Activity Centre at Taylor's Beach and said she wanted to create a space where carers could drop their loved ones off.
"They can come for half a day, they can come for a full day or as little as an hour or two," she said.
The centre also has a bus and Ms Ambrose said they love to get out and about.
"We pick everyone up and take them for coffee at the Long Boat cafe or go on the ferry and go across to the Tea Gardens," she said.
Ms Ambrose was born in Sydney and did her nursing training there before moving to Port Stephens in 1991 and said she hasn't wanted to leave since.
"I truly believe that it's the people of Port Stephens that make Port Stephens what it is," she said.
In 2002, she started a community service called Care For You at Home and said taking care of community is her passion. "You do what you do and you get what you give," she said.
Another passion of hers is welfare work with the Nelson Bay RSL sub-branch.
"My grandfather was a World War II veteran, my father was in the national service and I just think our veterans deserve every respect," Ms Ambrose said.
"I go to their homes, we have a chat and I find out if they need any support or assistance."
In addition to being named the Citizen of the Year, Ms Ambrose was also nominated for the Medal of Port Stephens and the Freeman of Port Stephens, which came as such a shock to her.
"If I could be an inspiration to any new nurses out there then I would love to be that," she said.
Ms Ambrose said the love and support she receives from her husband John and their two adult children Jordan and Cooper allows her to do all that she does in the community.
"Without their understanding I could not do all the work and volunteering I do," she said.
