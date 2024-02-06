Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Nursing a natural fit for Citizen of the Year Meagan Ambrose

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
February 7 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurse and passionate dementia advocate Meagan Ambrose is Port Stephens Citizen of the Year. Picture supplied
Nurse and passionate dementia advocate Meagan Ambrose is Port Stephens Citizen of the Year. Picture supplied

With a passion for caring and giving, nursing was a natural fit for Meagan Ambrose.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.