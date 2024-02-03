Motorists warned to expect delays as bushfire partially closes Pacific Hwy at Karuah.

Motorist can expect delays on the Pacific Highway north of Port Stephens with part of the highway closed overnight by bushfires near Karuah.
The Rural Fire Service said fire crews started backburning along the northbound lanes of the highway on Saturday evening and to ensure the safety of the firefighters and motorist the northbound lanes have been closed.
Police were ensuring traffic could flow, however if travelling in the area motorists were told to expect some delays.
The arrangements were likely to be in place overnight and will be reviewed on Sunday morning.
The fire service warned with hot, dry conditions forecast on Sunday, people in the area should monitor the situation and know what they will do if the situation changes
The bushfire has blackened about 200 hectares of state forest.
No properties were under immediate threat, but the fire was burning east of the Bucketts Way in the Wallaroo State Forest towards the Pacific Highway.
