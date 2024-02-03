Port Stephens Examiner
Motorists warned to expect delays as bushfire partially closes Pacific Hwy at Karuah.

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 4 2024 - 8:20am, first published 8:15am
Motorist can expect delays on the Pacific Highway north of Port Stephens with part of the highway closed overnight by bushfires near Karuah.

