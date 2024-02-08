Go-to guide: What's on in Port Stephens this weekend

MEDOWIE MARKETS
BULL AND BUSH GROUNDS
The Medowie markets are back this Saturday, February 10, from 8am to 12pm at the Bull n Bush Grounds (37 Ferodale Road). There will be toys, tools, books, clothes and more to browse from. Cakes and fruit and vegetables will also be available for purchase. Head along to the monthly market operated by the Medowie Lions Club.
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
LIVE MUSIC
CHEEKY DOG
Cheeky Dog has live music all weekend long, with instrumental band CC Lee and The Groove hitting the stage on February 9. From soulful vocals to electrifying guitar riffs, you can catch CC Lee and The Groove from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Solo musician Liam Kennedy-Clark will be front and centre at Cheeky Dog on February 10 and singer, songwriter Ben Smith rounding out the weekend of live music on Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
Head along to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay for a morning of market stalls and sunshine. The outdoor market will be on Sunday, February 11, from 8.30am to 11pm, with a variety of stalls and great food and coffee.
LIVE MUSIC
BULL AND BUSH HOTEL, MEDOWIE
For more live music this weekend, head along to the Bull and Bush Hotel at Medowie for entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
