Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Fears for staff and animals as teenagers invade Port Stephens Koala Hospital grounds

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
February 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Koala Hospital president Ron Land is outraged by the trespassing incident. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Port Stephens Koala Hospital president Ron Land is outraged by the trespassing incident. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Port Stephens Koala Hospital president Ron Land is outraged after a group of eight to 10 teenagers trespassed at the facility, putting staff and injured endangered animals potentially at risk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.