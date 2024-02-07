Dedicated volunteer Harold Gibson awarded Marine Rescue NSW Life Membership

A long serving and dedicated Marine Rescue Port Stephens volunteer Harold (Harry) Gibson has been recognised for almost four decades of service with life membership to Marine Rescue NSW.
He was presented at the award at last weekend's Marine Rescue NSW board meeting in Newcastle.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said it was wonderful to add Mr Gibson to the service's celebrated group of life members.
"This is an honour bestowed upon a member for exceptional service granted to him through the Board of Marine Rescue New South Wales," he said.
"This award for Harry recognises nearly 40 years of dedicated service to Marine Rescue New South Wales, and importantly the boating community."
Mr Gibson began volunteering with the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol in April 1985 and said it was his interest in amateur radio that attracted him to offer his services.
"I felt I had a lot to offer the organisation plus I've been in the Nelson Bay area for most of my life," he said.
"I had coxswain and diesel engineering certificates, so I was able to bring those skills along and help new members."
Today, Mr Gibson is a valued member of the Marine Rescue NSW Protocol Committee and continues to mentor new members.
Mr Gibson said he was honoured to receive the award.
"There has been some very good times and some very sad times that I do not talk about," he said.
"The good times are when you've rescued people way out, 35 miles plus out to sea."
Mr Gibson said you would tow them in all night and they would come up to hug you and show their thanks and appreciation once they reached the wharf.
"That more than pays for everything, to see those people back on land safe, it's a big thrill," he said.
"It's well worth all the danger, practice and exercise we put into the training."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.