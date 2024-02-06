Australians for Women's Health founder special guest as Rotary Women's Day lunch

Specialist gynaecologist and founder of international aid organisation Australians for Women's Health, Dr Ray Hodgson, is special guest at this year's International Women's Day dinner hosted by Salamander Rotary Club.
Fundraising for the event, at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Sunday, March 4, is for the construction of a 35-bed hospital in Dolakha, Nepal, for mothers and babies and to assist Port Stephens non-profit organisations.
The volunteer organisation provides regular surgical treatment camps in developing countries.
Dr Hodgoson, who is also a speaker and author, founded Australians for Women's Heatlh, also known as A4WH, in 2010.
The objective of A4WH is to improve the appalling state of women's health in Nepal.
The organisation said the magnitude of women's reproductive health problems in Nepal is enormous.
"This is largely due to gender discrimination from early childhood on a background of limited availability of health services," a spokesperson said.
"A4WH undertakes regular medical and surgical ventures in Nepal to provide treatment to underprivileged women and to train to local doctors, nurses and midwives."
Tickets are $70 per person and include a glass of sparkling wine on arrival and a two-course dinner.
Book your tickets by February 22 at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1161276
