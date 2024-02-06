Port Stephens Examiner
Australians for Women's Health founder special guest as Rotary Women's Day lunch

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
February 7 2024 - 7:00am
Australians for Women's Health founder Dr Ray Hodgson.
Specialist gynaecologist and founder of international aid organisation Australians for Women's Health, Dr Ray Hodgson, is special guest at this year's International Women's Day dinner hosted by Salamander Rotary Club.

