Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens businesses named finalists in the Hunter Safety Awards

By Newsroom
February 8 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Airport representatives James Willing, Georgina Chalker and Terry Edman at a previous Hunter Safety Awards night. Picture supplied
Newcastle Airport representatives James Willing, Georgina Chalker and Terry Edman at a previous Hunter Safety Awards night. Picture supplied

In the past decade, Australian workplaces have made significant strides in safety, recording a 30 per cent decrease in traumatic injury fatalities since 2012.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.