'A natural born leader:' Young Citizen of the Year Abby Keeley

Medowie's Abby Keeley is a natural-born leader, her leadership qualities shining through in both her schooling and out-of-school activities.
The 16-year-old was in India for an international Girl Guides leadership program when the annual awards were announced, and said she never expected to be announced Young Citizen of the Year.
"I knew I was going to be in India so I organised for my twin brother to collect my nomination but I had no idea that I had won," she said.
"I called my mum and brother later that day and they told me so it was very special."
Abby is a proactive member of the Council Youth Advisory Panel, the Medowie Girl Guides and is the Year 12 school captain at Irrawang High School.
Growing up Abby has always enjoyed organising fundraisers and getting involved with the community and said she's loving every minute of her school captain duties.
"We raised about $1400 for Halloween at school last year so we're planning more fundraisers like that for this year," she said.
Abby said she also feels privileged to be a role model for younger students at Irrawang High School, which aligns with working towards her Queens Guide Award.
"The Queens Guide Award is to achieve everything that a Girl Guide should be," she said.
Abby has been a part of the Medowie Girl Guides since she was four-years-old and said it's always been a part of her life.
For Abby it's the people who keep her going back to Girl Guides year after year.
"I see some of my senior leaders as big sisters and it's fantastic to have such strong women as role models in my life," she said.
Abby is also a proactive member of the Council Youth Advisory Panel and she said anyone is welcome to attend.
"We come up with ideas with things we'd like to see in the community, we help out with council events and give feedback on how it goes," she said.
"It's all about seeing how we can improve youth participation in the community," Abby added.
After she finishes Year 12 this year, Abby said she is interested in attending university to study climate science and possibly a future in politics.
"I definitely think politics could be the end-goal for me," she said.
Heading into her final year of school, Abby said she feels like she should be more nervous but instead she's feeling quite excited.
"I'm really looking forward to experiencing this year with my year group who I have known since Year 7," she said.
