Port Stephens young surfers to compete in Surfest Pro Junior titles

For the first time in its 38-year history, Surfest will hold two of its nine competitive surfing events in the Port Stephens area.
Surfers will travel to Port Stephens to compete in the Burton Automotive Wildcard Trials to be held at Birubi Point beach on Saturday, February 17.
The Burton Automotive Pro Junior will be contested at Birubi on the following weekend, Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25.
The event's two wildcards for males have been allocated to Port Stephens locals.
Newly crowned under 18's national junior surfing champion Eden Hasson from Boat Harbour has already secured a place in the Australian team.
The Birubi Point regular will contest the International Surfing Association titles in May at El Salvador.
Rising talent Jimmi Hill from Anna Bay has also been given a wildcard into the Burton Automotive Pro Junior.
Hill, 16, said he is honoured to be chosen and for the opportunity to represent his area.
"A big thanks to Kim Burton and the surfest team for selecting me," he said.
"I'm looking forward to competing against some of the best in Australia."
Henry Dane from Fingal Bay will also be competing in the Port Stephens Pro and the Pro Junior next weekend.
Surfest coordinator Warren Smith said it was a pleasure to see wildcards allocated to local surfers with emerging talent that had so much potential.
"It's good to see these young locals doing well in elite competition and we know they have a lot of local support," he said.
President of Bay Area Boardriders Luke Bartlett said the competition was great for the area in a range of ways.
"It's an opportunity for young and aspirant surfers to see just where the bar is being set at a high-level competition which provides the gateway to the sport's elite contests," he said.
