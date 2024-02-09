Jackson Baker excited to see deep pool of talent emerge at Surfest

Jackson Baker will forever be known for breaking the "curse" for locals by becoming the first to claim the Mark Richards Trophy as Surfest men's champion in 2022.
Now Baker is watching the next generation of locals with anticipation of many more winners.
The Surfest carnival kicks off this weekend with the new Reflections Cadet Cup. The contest at North Haven complements the Sanbah Cadet Cup at South Bar Beach (March 2-3), giving under 12, 14 and 16 surfers more chances to earn national junior ranking points.
Baker, who will strive this year to return to the Championship Tour alongside clubmate Ryan Callinan, said Newcastle juniors like Kade Kelly and Ocean Lancaster were adding to a stacked pool of emerging local talent.
"It's probably the best crop of young kids in this area probably since myself, Ryan and Jake Sylvester, and guys like Luke Hamilton were coming through," Baker said.
"There's these [Cadet] guys then above them are guys like Eden Hasson, Josh Levey, Oli Ryssenbeek, who are giving the QS a crack, and Manning Gregory. Nat Fensom is a really good surfer and there's Lilah Pearce as well.
"They all surf together and that's how you get better - by pushing each other.
"It's great. That's why we do it, for people to follow in your footsteps."
Kelly will compete in the under 14 boys' division.
"He's a good little surfer who's improved a lot over the last few years," Baker said.
Surfest chief Warren Smith was thrilled with the response to the junior contests.
"We've got more on the wait lists than actually in the events. It shows the popularity of the sport," Smith said.
