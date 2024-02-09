Karuah trainer Sam Rees eyes success in Smith Memorial

Karuah trainer Sam Rees believes Moon Raider is the best chance of his trio in heats of the Robert Smith Memorial Maiden series (515 metres) at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Rees has littermates Moon Raider (box four), My Moon Shadow (eight) and Curyo Dancer (seven) spread evenly across the three heats. All three have finished top four in each of their starts without breaking through.
Moon Raider was second last start at Maitland over 400m and has an empty box outside him in the opening qualifier.
"In his last race they went 22.4 to beat him and that's when we decided to keep him for this," Rees said.
"He was unlucky at Wauchope and also in his two runs at Maitland. He tends to want to get to the rail quick so unless he gets to the front, he's always going to have a little trouble. But if he can get clear, he's a big show."
He believed My Moon Shadow and Curyo Dancer should handle the 515m trip.
"My Moon Shadow's been running wide and we had her checked and she had a little issue with her shoulder," he said.
"In a couple of her runs she could have won if she ran anywhere near the rail.
"Her run the other night at Maitland was a big improvement I thought. The time wasn't great but she was interfered with at the start, so we don't really know what she can do."
"Curyo Dancer, she had a really good run at Maitland.
"I put her over the 565 which was always going to be a stretch for her, but she's given me every indication that she wants distance, so 500 won't be a problem for her.
"But she might want to crash early and could get tangled up at the start."
The 12-race meeting starts at 7.18pm.
