Traffic condition changes for M1 extension works to Raymond Terrace

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway to continue construction work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions at the following locations and times:
There will be Pacific Highway northbound and southbound shoulder closures north of Tomago Road from 7am to 5pm, Monday, February 12, to Friday, February 16, and from 8pm to 5am, Monday, February 12, to Friday, February 16.
The Maitland Road/New England Highway eastbound shoulder will be closed west of Hexham from 8pm to 5am on Monday, February 12, and Tuesday, February 13.
Lenaghans Drive will have alternating northbound and southbound closures under stop-go traffic management from 7am to 5pm, from Monday, February 12, to Friday, February 16.
Pacific Motorway M1 northbound and southbound shoulders will be closed south of John Renshaw Drive from 8pm to 5am, Monday, February 12, to Thursday, February 15.
Anderson Drive to New England Highway onramp shoulder will be closed from 7am to 8pm, on Monday, February 12, to Friday, February 16.
Nightwork will be carried out from 8pm to 5am on Friday, February 16.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
