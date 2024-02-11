Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Jackson Baker likely to miss Surfest after injury setback

By Craig Kerry
February 11 2024 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker after winning the men's Surfest title in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Jackson Baker after winning the men's Surfest title in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

HEADLINE act Jackson Baker appears highly unlikely to compete at Surfest after injuring his foot in a free surf.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.