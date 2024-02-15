Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

Port Stephens is spoilt for choice when it comes to markets this weekend. On Saturday why not head to the Karuah Public School Garuwa Community Markets from 3pm to 7pm for an evening of music, food trucks and market stalls. The Tanilba Bay markets are also on this Saturday, from 9am to 12pm at President Wilson Walk. On Sunday try the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay.

