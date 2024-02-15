Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

ANNUAL SAILING CARNIVAL
TANILBA BAY
Tanilba Bay will host another catamaran sailing carnival, their annual Big Boat Regatta on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18. Tanilba Bay Amateur Sailing Club is expecting about 35 competitive boats to line up and they are aiming to have up to four races each day. The action can be seen from Peace Park on the Tanilba Bay foreshore from 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.
CARS & COFFEE
FINGAL BAY
Calling all car enthusiasts, vintage, veteran, muscle in fact any car. If you're a car enthusiast and love a coffee and a chat come along to our third Monday of the month event. Next get together is on Monday, February 19, from 9am at Longboat Cafe car park Fingal Bay 1. For more information available visit Cars & Coffee In The Bay Facebook page
THE MARKETS
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Port Stephens is spoilt for choice when it comes to markets this weekend. On Saturday why not head to the Karuah Public School Garuwa Community Markets from 3pm to 7pm for an evening of music, food trucks and market stalls. The Tanilba Bay markets are also on this Saturday, from 9am to 12pm at President Wilson Walk. On Sunday try the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay.
BILLFISH TOURNAMENT
SHOAL BAY
The Garmin Billfish Shootout Tournament is being held in Port Stephens, covering two full days of billfish fishing. Fish weigh-ins will be from 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at the public wharf, Victoria Parade in Nelson Bay. Competition entry fees apply. Free to spectate.
IT'S ON! SNAK N RAP
LEMON TREE PASSAGE
Calling all Port Stephens youth for an afternoon of music, art, food, fun and good vibes at council's free Snak 'n' Rap event. Try out a street art workshop, learn how to scratch with DJ Mathmatics, take the mic and freestyle and enjoy some free food. The event will be at Mallabula Skate Park from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, February 16.
SURFEST
BIRUBI BEACH
Surfest is on its way to Port Stephens for a weekend of surfing action this Saturday. Taking place at Birubi Beach on February 17 is the 2024 Surfest Wildcard Trials.
